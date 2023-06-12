Alfa Romeo has just launched its first electrified vehicle in the form of the 2023 Tonale, a compact crossover powered by a plug-in hybrid powertrain.

However, the automaker plans to become a fully electric brand by as early as 2027, and the first of its future electric vehicles will debut in the first half of 2024, Alfa Romeo announced last week.

Code-named Kid, the EV will be a subcompact crossover that Alfa Romeo said is aimed primarily at Europe. That means it likely won’t reach the U.S.

It will be a sibling to the Jeep Avenger, which is also electric but offers the option of an internal-combustion engine in select markets. The Avenger is also off-limits for the U.S.

The Avenger’s platform, which will be used for the Alfa Romeo, is an updated version of parent company Stellantis’ CMP platform. The CMP platform is designed for subcompact cars and is also found in additional subcompact crossovers sold overseas, such as the DS 3 Crossback and Opel Mokka.

Alfa Romeo hasn’t revealed any specifications for its upcoming EV, but it will likely feature a 54-kwh battery and a 156-hp motor at the front axle, just like in the Avenger.

Production will be handled at the same plant in Tychy, Poland, where the Avenger is built. A Fiat 500X successor tipped to be called the 600, is also scheduled to be built at the site.

Previous rumors have pointed to the Alfa Romeo being called the Brennero, after an Italian mountain pass, just like the Tonale and Stelvio. However, Alfa Romeo said those rumors were false.

Before the arrival of the EV, Alfa Romeo this year will launch a new model expected to be its last car with an internal-combustion engine. It’s rumored to be a supercar going by the name 6C, to reflect a V-6 powertrain.

