The new starting price for the 2024 Nissan Armada full-size SUV climbs nearly $5,000 more than the 2023 model, Nissan disclosed last week.

The brand dropped the base S trim, so the entry-level Armada SV comes better equipped but for a price of $57,345, including an $1,895 destination fee that has jumped at least $100 in each of the past three years. The 2022 model had a destination fee of $1,495.

The total price increase for the base 2024 Nissan Armada is $4,850, or an 8.5% increase. Otherwise, there are no changes for the 2024 model year.

Related to the Infiniti QX80 that’s expected to be redesigned for the 2025 model year, the aging Armada uses a 400-hp 5.6-liter V-8 with a 7-speed automatic transmission. The optional four-wheel-drive system also has a 2-speed transfer case for more capable off-roading than many other full-size SUVs such as the Chevy Tahoe and Ford Expedition. Four-wheel drive adds $3,000 on any trim.

Offered in SV, SL, and Platinum grades, the leaner 2024 Nissan Armada lineup comes well equipped. Every model comes with advanced driver assist tech that includes automatic emergency braking, automatic high beams, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitors, active lane control, and front and rear parking sensors. The $57,345 SV has 18-inch alloy wheels, heated cloth seats with power adjustment up front, a 12.3-inch touchscreen wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto, wireless smartphone charging, and navigation. The SV seats eight people, whereas the SL and Platinum can be equipped with mid-row captain’s chairs.

The $61,165 SL upgrades to 20-inch alloy wheels, leather upholstery, Bose audio with 13 speakers, and a surround-view camera system.

The $69,415 Platinum costs less than last year because four-wheel drive costs extra this year. It rolls on 22-inch wheels and adds quilted leather, cooled front seats, heated rear seats, power-folding third-row seats, and a rear camera mirror.

