An updated 2024 Jeep Wrangler arrives at dealerships in the summer, and will bring with it a lower starting price.

Jeep on Thursday announced pricing for the 2024 Wrangler, and the base Sport grade will carry a starting price of $33,690. That’s a $700 increase from the 2023 Wrangler Sport’s $32,990 starting price for the two-door Sport. Both figures include a $1,795 destination charge.

Buyers looking for a Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid will be treated with a lower starting price for 2024, thanks to a new Sport S 4xe base grade that starts at $51,790, including destination. The base grade for the 2023 Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid is the $56,530 Willys 4xe.

Also new for 2024 is a Rubicon X grade that builds on the off-road-suited Rubicon by adding standard 35-inch tires, an integrated off-road camera, and steel bumpers. It’s priced from $56,690, including destination.

2024 Jeep Wrangler 2024 Jeep Wrangler 2024 Jeep Wrangler

At the top of the range remains the Rubicon 392 which is limited to the Wrangler’s four-door body style and starts at $89,390, including destination. It’s the only Wrangler available with a V-8, in this case a standard 6.4-liter unit rated at 470 hp.

Other powertrains offered in the Wrangler lineup include a 2.0-liter turbo-4 rated at 270 hp, a 3.6-liter V-6 rated at 285 hp, and the 4xe plug-in hybrid setup which combines the 2.0-liter turbo-4 with a pair of electric motors for a peak 375 hp. Transmissions include 6-speed manual and 8-speed automatic options.

Standard features on the 2024 Wrangler include Dana solid front and rear axles, four-wheel drive, a Command-Trac 2.72:1 part-time transfer case, 17-inch wheels with 32-inch tires, a 12.3-inch infotainment screen, fog lights, an 8-speed audio system, and a rearview camera.

Order books for the 2024 Wrangler lineup are open.

