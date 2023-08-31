The Hyundai Elantra has been updated for the 2024 model year, receiving new looks and fresh technology in the cabin. Many of the changes extend to the sporty N Line and high-performance N variants, which arrive in showrooms alongside the rest of the 2024 Elantra range this fall.

Hyundai previewed the 2024 Elantra in April during the 2023 Shanghai auto show, and on Wednesday the automaker provided details for the U.S. market.

Like the rest of the 2024 Elantra range, the Elantra N Line and Elantra N have taken on a sharp new look highlighted by a front end that reflects the updated 2024 Sonata’s futuristic look. The headlight shape has changed, and the lights and a trim piece combine to give the face an unbroken horizontal line.

The changes are more subtle at the rear. The taillights remain the same but the rear fascia has been revised for both variants. The N also has new designs for the rear wing, rear diffuser, and exhaust tips.

There are also new wheel patterns and color options, including the color Exotic Green which is exclusive to the N Line.

2024 Hyundai Elantra N 2024 Hyundai Elantra N 2024 Hyundai Elantra N

For the N, Hyundai also added a series of handling modifications including new 19-inch forged alloys shod with Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires, various chassis tweaks including a reinforced engine mount membrane, and reduced friction for the steering system which Hyundai said improves steering accuracy. The electric power steering software was also recalibrated to suit the chassis and steering changes.

The powertrains remain unchanged. The N Line sports a 1.6-liter turbo-4 that makes 201 hp. The engine drives the front wheels only, either via a 6-speed manual or 7-speed dual-clutch automatic.

The N uses a 2.0-liter turbo-4 that sends 276 hp to the front wheels, either via a 6-speed manual or 8-speed dual-clutch automatic.

Changes common across the 2024 Elantra range include new rear side airbags, improved materials in the cabin, a pair of rear seat USB-C outlets, and steering wheel haptic feedback for the active lane control.

Pricing information hasn’t been announced.

