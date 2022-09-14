BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A multi-million dollar plan for electric vehicle infrastructure in Louisiana was approved Wednesday, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Over five years, the state will receive $73,367,735 for the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD) to implement its plan to deploy 394 charging stations.

Louisiana is one of 35 states with plans approved Wednesday. The announcement unlocked $26.5 million in funding for FY22 and FY23 in Louisiana, transportation officials said.

“Today, with funding in President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we are taking an important step to build a nationwide electric vehicle charging network where finding a charge is as easy as locating a gas station,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “With the first set of approvals we are announcing today, 35 states across the country – with Democratic and Republican governors – will be moving forward to use these funds to install EV chargers at regular, reliable intervals along their highways.”

In its deployment plan, LADOTD said funds from the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program will cover up to 80% of expenses with a minimum of 20% non-federal match covered by grant recipients. LADOTD said the state can reach its carbon emission reduction goals by making charging stations accessible to “drivers and passengers across income levels.”

Louisiana’s electric vehicle plan states it will meet the Federal Highway Administration’s requirements of having charging stations 50 miles apart and within one mile of interstate exits or highway intersections along the corridor.

For more information about Louisiana’s electrical vehicle infrastructure plan, click here.