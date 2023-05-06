(iSeeCars) — Pickup trucks have grown in popularity thanks to their capability and versatility. After all, they account for the top three most popular new and used vehicles in America.

Once regarded as strictly work vehicles, modern-day pickup trucks have evolved to become functional family haulers thanks to improvements in comfort and safety. From full-size haulers to the emerging lineup of compact pickup trucks, there are a number of pickup trucks to choose from based on your driving and cargo-carrying needs.

To help used car shoppers find the best used pickup trucks, iSeeCars analyzed over 12 million vehicle listings and from them narrowed down the Best Used Pickup Trucks. The winners are the pickups that are the longest-lasting, hold their value the best, and have the highest average safety ratings from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).

Both mid-size and full-size trucks are included in our best used truck list.

Best Used Midsize Trucks

Here are the best used pickup trucks to buy in the midsize category:

Best Used Midsize Pickup Trucks – iSeeCars Rank Best Midsize SUV Quality Score (of 10) Average 3-Year Old Used Car Price 1 Honda Ridgeline 9.0 $41,000 2 Toyota Tacoma 8.5 $40,050 3 Nissan Frontier 8.0 $33,749 4 GMC Canyon 8.0 $37,713 5 Chevrolet Colorado 8.0 $35,591

1. Honda Ridgeline

iSeeCars Quality Score: 9.0

Reliability Score: 8.6

Retained Value Score: 8.4

Safety Score: 10.0

Average New Car Price: $41,198

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $32,942

The best used midsize pickup truck is the Honda Ridgeline. Honda’s lone pickup truck has a unique unibody design that gives it the ride quality and comfort of an SUV with the function of a pickup truck. It also offers better fuel efficiency than standard body-on-frame pickup trucks thanks to its V6 engine that gets 19 mpg city and 26 mpg highway, which is above average fuel economy for the pickup truck class. The engine is paired with either a six-speed manual or a five-speed automatic transmission. However, it isn’t as rugged as its body-on-frame counterparts and doesn’t tow or haul as much as a result. Along with providing superior cargo space and comfort, the Ridgeline also has the first-of-its-kind dual-action tailgate, which can be lowered like a standard tailgate or opened like a door for easy loading.

2. Toyota Tacoma

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.5

Reliability Score: 8.5

Retained Value Score: 8.9

Safety Score: 8.0

Average New Car Price: $38,241

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $34,803

The Toyota Tacoma midsize pickup ranks second. The Tacoma comes in many configurations and offers a comfortable ride that is suitable for a daily driver with the capability to haul heavy loads up to 6,800 pounds. It also offers two engine choices including a 2.7-liter four-cylinder engine, while a more potent V6 is available on higher trims. The Tacoma also has class-leading off-road capability for those who drive on rugged terrain when equipped with the TRD pro trim.

3. Nissan Frontier

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.0

Reliability Score: 8.0

Retained Value Score: 8.0

Safety Score: 8.0

Average New Car Price: $32,733

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $26,184

The Nissan Frontier compact pickup ranks third and is one of the most affordable compact pickups in its class. The Frontier comes standard with a four-cylinder engine, and a more powerful V6 also available. The Frontier provides capable handling and a comfortable ride. It can tow up to 6,500 pounds and has available features including dual-zone automatic climate control, Bluetooth, a rearview camera, leather seats, heated seats and navigation. The Frontier doesn’t offer as many advanced features as its rivals, but is a good option for drivers who want a no-frills capable hauler.

4. GMC Canyon

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.0

Reliability Score: 7.8

Retained Value Score: 8.2

Safety Score: 8.0

Average New Car Price: $39,907

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $33,193

The GMC Canyon ranks fourth. Redesigned for the 2015 model year after a two-year hiatus, the Canyon can tow up to 7,000 pounds when properly equipped with its 305 horsepower V6 engine. The Canyon comes standard with a 200 horsepower four-cylinder base engine that is among the most efficient in the class. The Canyon adds features such as a touch-screen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto beginning with the 2019 model.

5. Chevrolet Colorado

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.0

Reliability Score: 7.8

Retained Value Score: 8.1

Safety Score: 8.0

Average New Car Price: $37,385

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $31,680

The Chevy Colorado compact pickup ranks fifth. The Colorado, which is a more affordable version of the fourth-ranked Canyon, is praised for its smooth ride and powerful engine choices. Just like the Canyon, it was redesigned for the 2015 model year after a two year production hiatus. The Colorado’s base model comes with two seats and has a four-cylinder engine, a manual transmission, and rear-wheel drive. Earlier versions before 2018 don’t offer many standard features, but the 2018 model added a standard 7-inch touch screen and an Active Tow system that assists in lining the truck up to a trailer. Higher trims add a rear seat and a more powerful V6 engine as well as premium features including a touchscreen infotainment system, heated seats, off-road-oriented shock absorbers, tow hooks, and fog lights.

For more midsize pickups to choose from, refer to our list of the Best Midsize Pickup Trucks.

Best Used Full-Size Pickup Trucks

For light-duty pickup trucks that offer increased towing and hauling capabilities, these are the best used full-size pickups:

1. Toyota Tundra

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.4

Reliability Score: 8.6

Retained Value Score: 8.6

Safety Score: 8.0

Average New Car Price: $48,155

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $50,050

The Toyota Tundra, which is regarded as one of the most indestructible trucks on the market, is the best used full-size pickup truck. The Tundra was available with just a V8 engine before its 2022 redesign, which brought a turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 as the sole engine choice, though a hybrid version adds additional power through a paired electric motor. The 2018 model added more standard safety features including forward collision warning, pedestrian detection, lane departure warning, and automatic high-beam headlights. It comes with a powerful 5.7-liter V8 engine and has a towing capacity of 10,200 pounds when properly equipped.

2. Ford F-150

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.3

Reliability Score: 8.5

Retained Value Score: 7.7

Safety Score: 8.7

Average New Car Price: $53,852

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $49,247

America’s favorite truck, the Ford F-150 ranks second. As the nation’s best-selling vehicle for over four decades, the F-150 is a perennial top-seller due to its versatility and capability. There are currently six different powertrains, seven unique trim levels, three bed lengths, and three cab designs. The F-150’s base engine is a 3.3-liter V6 with 290 horsepower and 265 pound-feet of torque, and its most powerful option is a twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 with an electric motor that gets 430 horsepower and 570 pound-feet of torque. The Ford F-150 can tow up to 14,000 pounds, making it the most capable hauler in its class.

3. Chevrolet Silverado 1500

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.3

Reliability Score: 8.5

Retained Value Score: 7.7

Safety Score: 8.6

Average New Car Price: $49,157

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $46,963

The Chevrolet Silverado 1500 full-size pickup ranks third. The Chevy Silverado is a workhorse with a towing capacity of up to 13,300 pounds and a max payload of 2,280 pounds. It comes standard with a 4.3-liter V6 engine and has four additional engine choices including a 5.3-liter V8, a 2.7-liter turbocharged four-cylinder, a 6.2-liter V8, and a 3.0-liter six-cylinder turbodiesel. It also comes in many configurations including the regular cab models with either a 6.5-foot or an 8-foot bed, double cab with a 6.5-foot bed, or crew cab with a 5-foot-8-inch or a 6.5-foot bed. While the base engine is comfortable for daily driving, the V8 and turbocharged options are

more suited for heavy loads.

4. GMC Sierra 1500

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.2

Reliability Score: 8.4

Retained Value Score: 7.8

Safety Score: 8.5

Average New Car Price: $55,309

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $55,865

The GMC Sierra 1500 ranks fourth for the best used full-size pickup. The Sierra offers the same engine choices and towing capacity as the Silverado, but has higher-end cabin materials to give it a more premium look and feel. The Sierra also offers more luxurious trims with a top-of-the-line Denali version that comes with high-tech features such as wireless phone charging, a safety alert seat, parking sensors, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, and an updated infotainment system. The Sierra 1500 was redesigned for the 2019 model year and added standard technology features including a 7-inch touch screen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, LED headlights, 17-inch steel wheels, and a locking tailgate.

5. Ram Pickup 1500

iSeeCars Quality Score: 7.9

Reliability Score: 8.1

Retained Value Score: 7.2

Safety Score: 8.4

Average New Car Price: $55,123

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $49,338

The Ram Pickup 1500 full-size pickup truck ranks fifth as the best used full-size pickup truck. The Ram 1500 offers a more luxurious approach to the segment with attractive styling and an interior packed with upscale features and soft-touch materials. Redesigned for 2019, the Ram 1500 added more available features and became more fuel-efficient. The Ram 1500 added a high-performance TRX trim for the 2021 model year that features the same 702-horsepower supercharged V8 found in the Dodge Challenger and Dodge Charger. Its towing capacity ranges from 6,250 to 12,750 pounds, which is above-average for the class.

6. Nissan Titan

iSeeCars Quality Score: 7.9

Reliability Score: 8.5

Retained Value Score: 7.2

Safety Score: 8.0

Average New Car Price: $53,210

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $48,531

The full-size Nissan Titan rounds out the list of the best used pickup trucks in the full-size category. The Titan rides comfortably and can tow up to 9,310 pounds when properly equipped. The Titan comes standard with one engine option, which is a powerful 5.6-liter V8, and the SUV provides capable ride quality. The Titan offers a suite of standard entertainment features including Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a 7-inch touch screen beginning with 2019 models.

For more full-size pickups to choose from, refer to our list of the Best Full-Size Pickup Trucks.

Bottom Line:

If you want a durable and reliable used pickup, there are many choices to choose from. The pickup truck segment is ever-changing and has evolved from mainly consisting of full-size haulers, to having both midsize and full-size options to choose from. There are now even more pickup trucks available, including even smaller models like the Ford Maverick and Hyundai Santa Cruz, appealing to drivers who don’t require a great deal of heavy hauling but require the occasional function of a pickup. While these models aren’t widely available in the used car market yet, there will be a wider array of used pickups to choose from in the future.

More from iSeeCars:

If you’re in the market for a new or used pickup truck, you can search over 4 million used and new trucks, cars, and SUVs with iSeeCars’ award-winning car search engine that helps shoppers find the best car deals by providing key insights and valuable resources, like the iSeeCars free VIN check or Best Cars rankings. Filter by cab design, bed length, rear- or four-wheel drive, and other parameters in order to narrow down your truck search.

This article, Best Used Trucks to Buy, originally appeared on iSeeCars.com.