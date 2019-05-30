WNTZ-TV is a FOX affiliated television station for the televison market in Alexandria, Louisiana. The station serves over 85,000 households in nine Louisiana parishes [Avoyelles, Catahoula, Concordia, Grant, La Salle, Sabine (southern), St. Landry (northern), Rapides and Vernon] and one county in Mississippi [Adams].

WNTZ-TV is licensed and broadcast for Natchez, Mississippi (primary transmission), and it has two additional “translator stations” located in Alexandria, Louisiana (K47DW-D), and Leesville, Louisiana (K51FO-D).

WNTZ-TV began it’s first broadcast as an independent station on November 16, 1985, before becoming a FOX affiliate in 1991. On September 4, 2006, WNTZ-TV added the MyNetworkTV broadcast syndication service to its television lineup.

“FOX 48” as we locally brand, broadcasts both network primetime and sports from FOX, MyNetworkTV and syndicated programming. Popular syndicated programs such as The Big Bang Theory, Judge Judy, The Wendy Williams Show and Family Feud have been a staple on the station over the past few years. In 2017, Mom and the news magazine Dateline was added to our syndicated slate of programs.

Over-the-Air viewers who catch the main WNTZ-TV signal over channel 48.1 can also watch programming from digital subchannels 48.2 (Bounce), 48.3 (Escape), and 48.4 (Laff).

In 2007, FOX 48 was the first television station in the Alexandria market to broadcast its programming in high definition.

On the station’s 30th anniversary in 2015, WNTZ-TV launched CenLANow.com, the new digital home of FOX 48. CenLANow.com via our traditional website, mobile website and mobile app available through Apple, Google and Amazon, provides local information and access to watch FOX 48 live and streamed programming on digital devices – desktop/laptop computer, smartphone and tablets.

WNTZ-TV has been owned and operated since January 1, 2015, by Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., a division of Nexstar Media Group, Inc.