Fort Lauderdale airport shooting: 5 people killed, 8 injured

Five people were killed and eight injured when a gunman opened fire at the Fort Lauderdale airport on Friday, multiple news outlets report.[previous story](CNN) - Gunshots erupted at the Fort Lauderdale airport on Friday, leaving multiple people dead. Authorities say the gunman, who appeared to be acting alone, is in custody. Here's the latest on what we know: - Five people are dead, a law enforcement official told CNN.