Group opposing I-49 connector speaks out
Group called "Y49", in opposition of the expansion of Interstate 49 through Lafayette, called the …
Sentencing in Shreveport sex trafficking case
Two Shreveport residents were sentenced for sex trafficking a minor.
Qualifying begins for March 25 elections
Qualifying for the March 25 election began today.
Jump Start to kick off "Year of Action" at upcoming convention
Jump Start, the state's innovative career and technical education program, is kicking off the "year…
Two Shreveport residents sentenced for sex trafficking minor
A man and woman from Shreveport were sentenced to 32 years and 20 years in prison for having a …
Louisiana awarded $2 million to improve career education
The Council of Chief State School Officers and JPMorgan Chase & Co. announced Louisiana is one of…
The 14 Trump tweets that defined his high-stakes week
Later this week, Donald Trump will place his hand on a Bible and take the oath to become president …
Women's March on Washington: Moms and daughters marching together
Allison Busch-Vogel, a lawyer and mom of three in South Orange, New Jersey, was so devastated by …
Chaos surrounds Trump days ahead of his presidency
Donald Trump is four days away from assuming the presidency after one of the most tumultuous …
Repealing Obamacare: Trump says fast, Congress says slow
Emboldened by Donald Trump's surprise victory, Republican lawmakers vowed after Election Night that…
Oman accepts 10 Guantanamo detainees
Oman has taken in 10 detainees from Guantanamo Bay, the sultanate's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has…
Mango chutney chicken salad
Mangos are the most consumed fruit in the world -- and for good reason! One taste of this ambrosial…
Famed Ringling Bros. circus closing after more than 100 years
The Ringling Bros. circus is closing down after more than 100 years in operation, according to a …
Is 'Deadpool' an Oscar contender?
When Oscar nominations are announced later this month, films like "La La Land," "Moonlight" and …
Directors Guild film nominees revealed
The Directors Guild of America has narrowed down their picks for 2016's best film …
Taylor Swift teases new music video with Zayn Malik
It appears Taylor Swift's first music video in two years is about to drop.Swift teased fans with a …
Two members of the band Tower of Power hit by train
Two members of the funk-rock band Tower of Power are recovering after being hit by a train, the …
Female directors becoming rarer in Hollywood
This year will see some major movie releases from female filmmakers. There's superhero flick …
Bryant introduced as new Athletic Director at Grambling State
Paul Bryant was officially hired in November, but introduced on Tuesday as the leader of athletics …
LSU earns eighth #1 ranking in gymnastics program history
After earning a team score of 197.825 in Friday's win over No. 9 Georgia, the LSU gymnastics team …
LSU women's basketball wins wild one at Arkansas
The LSU women's basketball team rallied and held Arkansas without a bucket in the final five …
ULM downed by ULL, 69-60
The ULM men’s basketball team could not overcome a 12-point halftime deficit on Saturday night as …
Bulldogs edged by UTSA at home, 69-68
A 14-point second half lead wouldn't stick as a three pointer from Giovanni De Nicolao with 20 …
LSU men's basketball routed by Mississippi State
The LSU Tigers were routed by Mississippi State on Saturday afternoon 95-78, falling to 0-2 at home…
Bayou Classic's Battle of the Bands: Watch the full battle
Southern expecting big turnout for Bayou Classic
Southern said the only tickets that are left are in the 600 level and terrace.
Warhawks halted at Appalachian State
Appalachian State totaled 637 offensive yards on Saturday, including 429 on the ground, as the host…
Southern University faces 5 years of probation, other penalties from NCAA
Southern University is being penalized with five years of probation and vacating of records by the …
Several high school football playoff games moved to Thursday
With the threat of inclement weather on Friday, a number of area high schools have rescheduled …
With help of 21 Warhawk turnovers, Grambling Lady Tigers defeat ULM 59-54
MONROE -- 21 turnovers by the Warhawks were the difference in Grambling's 59-54 win over Coach Jeff…
