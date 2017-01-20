Don't Miss
Edwards marks first year as Louisiana Governor
Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards says he's just as optimistic about Louisiana's future as he was…
-
Group opposing I-49 connector speaks out
Group called "Y49", in opposition of the expansion of Interstate 49 through Lafayette, called the …
-
Sentencing in Shreveport sex trafficking case
Two Shreveport residents were sentenced for sex trafficking a minor.
-
Qualifying begins for March 25 elections
Qualifying for the March 25 election began today.
-
Jump Start to kick off "Year of Action" at upcoming convention
Jump Start, the state's innovative career and technical education program, is kicking off the "year…
-
Two Shreveport residents sentenced for sex trafficking minor
A man and woman from Shreveport were sentenced to 32 years and 20 years in prison for having a …
-
Trump's pick for CIA says he's open to waterboarding
President Donald Trump's pick to run the CIA, Rep. Mike Pompeo, has told Congress that he would …
-
Trump team closing in on White House photographer who worked with Bushes
Shealah Craighead is in the running to become Donald Trump's chief White House …
-
London marches for 'hope not hate'
There were mothers, wives, sisters, daughters, husbands, fathers, brothers and sons; their ages …
-
Updated
DOJ: Hiring Kushner does not violate anti-nepotism law
The Justice Department concluded Friday that Jared Kushner serving in his father-in-law's …
-
Updated
Trump admin tells National Park Service to halt tweets
After the National Park Service retweeted a few messages that negatively compared the crowd sizes …
-
Updated
Women around the world march, protest Trump
Streets in the monumental core of downtown Washington were brought to a standstill Saturday as …
-
Updated
'House of Cards' releases new teaser on Inauguration Day
On a day when a new president took office, Netflix promoted another."House of Cards," the company's…
-
Colbert, Fallon and Meyers prepare for Trump's inauguration
On the eve of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, late night hosts like Jimmy Fallon, …
-
Inauguration performers respond to backlash
Artists who are taking part in Donald Trump's inauguration festivities are not …
-
Tiffany Trump's 'fairy fashion godfather' steps in
Faced with the daunting task of presenting herself on the world stage as her father takes the oath …
-
Nancy Sinatra not happy Trump using father's song
Famed singer Frank Sinatra's eldest daughter, Nancy Sinatra, has never been a fan of …
-
Woody Harrelson to live stream movie as it's filmed
Woody Harrelson is about to relive a nightmare.The actor is recreating a dramatic night he …
-
Bryant introduced as new Athletic Director at Grambling State
Paul Bryant was officially hired in November, but introduced on Tuesday as the leader of athletics …
-
LSU earns eighth #1 ranking in gymnastics program history
After earning a team score of 197.825 in Friday's win over No. 9 Georgia, the LSU gymnastics team …
-
LSU women's basketball wins wild one at Arkansas
The LSU women's basketball team rallied and held Arkansas without a bucket in the final five …
-
ULM downed by ULL, 69-60
The ULM men’s basketball team could not overcome a 12-point halftime deficit on Saturday night as …
-
Bulldogs edged by UTSA at home, 69-68
A 14-point second half lead wouldn't stick as a three pointer from Giovanni De Nicolao with 20 …
-
LSU men's basketball routed by Mississippi State
The LSU Tigers were routed by Mississippi State on Saturday afternoon 95-78, falling to 0-2 at home…
-
Bayou Classic's Battle of the Bands: Watch the full battle
-
Southern expecting big turnout for Bayou Classic
Southern said the only tickets that are left are in the 600 level and terrace.
-
Warhawks halted at Appalachian State
Appalachian State totaled 637 offensive yards on Saturday, including 429 on the ground, as the host…
-
Southern University faces 5 years of probation, other penalties from NCAA
Southern University is being penalized with five years of probation and vacating of records by the …
-
Several high school football playoff games moved to Thursday
With the threat of inclement weather on Friday, a number of area high schools have rescheduled …
-
With help of 21 Warhawk turnovers, Grambling Lady Tigers defeat ULM 59-54
MONROE -- 21 turnovers by the Warhawks were the difference in Grambling's 59-54 win over Coach Jeff…
