Don't Miss
-
Watch FOX Live
Watch FOX Primetime Live on all devices!
-
Hometown Heroes
Know someone who should be recognized for community leadership? Nominate today!
-
Cenla Jobs Network
Looking for the latest job openings in Cenla?
-
Your Home Network
Everything to know about the place you call home!
-
iPledgeLA
Pledge to STOP before you text. No text is that important.
-
Movie Listings
Want to see the latest blockbuster? Check out what's showing in Cenla.
-
FOX 48 Outdoors
Get all the information you need about the Outdoors before you ever go outside!
-
Share Your Photos
Share your photos with the CenLANow Community!
-
Connect with CenLANow
Find us on Facebook and Twitter
-
Edwards marks first year as Louisiana Governor
Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards says he's just as optimistic about Louisiana's future as he was…
-
Group opposing I-49 connector speaks out
Group called "Y49", in opposition of the expansion of Interstate 49 through Lafayette, called the …
-
Sentencing in Shreveport sex trafficking case
Two Shreveport residents were sentenced for sex trafficking a minor.
-
Qualifying begins for March 25 elections
Qualifying for the March 25 election began today.
-
Jump Start to kick off "Year of Action" at upcoming convention
Jump Start, the state's innovative career and technical education program, is kicking off the "year…
-
Two Shreveport residents sentenced for sex trafficking minor
A man and woman from Shreveport were sentenced to 32 years and 20 years in prison for having a …
-
What reaction to rat says about animal rights in China
The social media post, from one of China's largest newspapers, included a crying-laughing emoji.It …
-
Britain keeps eye on Russia's 'ship of shame'
Britain's defense secretary had some harsh words for the Russian military on Wednesday as UK …
-
Mexican President: We will not pay for the wall
Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto said Wednesday his country "will not pay for any wall," …
-
Trump on waterboarding: 'We have to fight fire with fire'
President Donald Trump said he wants to "fight fire with fire" when it comes to stopping terrorism,…
-
Republicans eyeing special budget bill for Trump border wall
Congress may pay for the border wall through a special spending bill being hashed out over the next…
-
Butch Trucks, founding Allman Brothers drummer, dies at 69
Butch Trucks, the co-founder and drummer for the Allman Brothers Band, passed away at his home …
-
'The Mary Tyler Moore Show' cast created a classic
It was one of the most-important and most-watched TV shows of the 1970s, a vehicle for a female …
-
Ed Asner, more pay tribute to Mary Tyler Moore
The death of iconic actress Mary Tyler Moore has sent waves of sadness through Hollywood and …
-
Mary Tyler Moore, beloved TV actress, dies at 80
Actress Mary Tyler Moore, whose eponymous 1970s series helped usher in a new era for women on …
-
Mary Tyler Moore dead at 80
Actress Mary Tyler Moore, whose eponymous 1970s series helped usher in a new era for women on …
-
It's a first: Snickers to air live Super Bowl ad
In a first for the Super Bowl, Snickers is running a live commercial this year.The ad, starring …
-
Streep uses GIF in response to Oscar nom
Meryl Streep was, in a way, speechless after receiving her 20th Oscar nomination on Tuesday …
-
Bryant introduced as new Athletic Director at Grambling State
Paul Bryant was officially hired in November, but introduced on Tuesday as the leader of athletics …
-
LSU earns eighth #1 ranking in gymnastics program history
After earning a team score of 197.825 in Friday's win over No. 9 Georgia, the LSU gymnastics team …
-
LSU women's basketball wins wild one at Arkansas
The LSU women's basketball team rallied and held Arkansas without a bucket in the final five …
-
ULM downed by ULL, 69-60
The ULM men’s basketball team could not overcome a 12-point halftime deficit on Saturday night as …
-
Bulldogs edged by UTSA at home, 69-68
A 14-point second half lead wouldn't stick as a three pointer from Giovanni De Nicolao with 20 …
-
LSU men's basketball routed by Mississippi State
The LSU Tigers were routed by Mississippi State on Saturday afternoon 95-78, falling to 0-2 at home…
-
Bayou Classic's Battle of the Bands: Watch the full battle
-
Southern expecting big turnout for Bayou Classic
Southern said the only tickets that are left are in the 600 level and terrace.
-
Warhawks halted at Appalachian State
Appalachian State totaled 637 offensive yards on Saturday, including 429 on the ground, as the host…
-
Southern University faces 5 years of probation, other penalties from NCAA
Southern University is being penalized with five years of probation and vacating of records by the …
-
Several high school football playoff games moved to Thursday
With the threat of inclement weather on Friday, a number of area high schools have rescheduled …
-
With help of 21 Warhawk turnovers, Grambling Lady Tigers defeat ULM 59-54
MONROE -- 21 turnovers by the Warhawks were the difference in Grambling's 59-54 win over Coach Jeff…
Now Loading......