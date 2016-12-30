Don't Miss
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Transgender boy barred from Boy Scouts
All 8-year-old Joe Maldonado wanted was to keep hanging out with his Cub Scouts friends.But after a…
-
Trump lawsuits to watch in 2017
Donald Trump is not afraid of litigation.During the presidential campaign alone, he threatened to …
-
Peach Bowl players get a civil rights lesson
Never underestimate an athlete's ability to move the dial on social justice issues. That's the …
-
JonBenet Ramsey brother files lawsuit over miniseries
The brother of JonBenet Ramsey, the slain child beauty queen whose grisly murder captivated the …
-
Debbie Reynolds dies one day after daughter Carrie Fisher passes
Debbie Reynolds, one of Hollywood's biggest stars in the 1950s and 1960s, died Wednesday, one day …
-
Flood policy count on the rise in South Louisiana after historic flooding
Four months after devastating flooding ravaged South Louisiana, the National Flood Insurance …
-
3 dead in Texas plane crash collision
Two small planes collided in Texas on Saturday, killing at least three people, the McKinney Police …
-
No. 2 Clemson joins Alabama in NCAA football championship
(CNN) -- No. 2 Clemson will meet No. 1 Alabama in college football's national championship game …
-
Turkey nightclub attack: 35 killed, governor says
(CNN) -- An Istanbul nightclub was attacked Sunday morning, killing 35 people and wounding 40 …
-
-
Alabama wins Peach Bowl, advancing to NCAA championship game
(CNN) -- Top-ranked Alabama downed No. 4 Washington in Saturday's first college football national …
-
Roberts praises lower court judges in annual SCOTUS report
Chief Justice John Roberts devoted his annual report on the state of the judiciary Saturday to the …
-
William Christopher, Father Mulcahy on "M*A*S*H," dies
William Christopher, known for his portrayal of Father Mulcahy on the beloved TV show "M*A*S*H," …
-
Allan Williams, The Beatles' first manager, dies
Allan Williams, the club owner and promoter widely credited with the discovery of The Beatles, has …
-
Walt Disney 'Bambi' artist dies at 106
Tyrus Wong, best known for his sketches for the Walt Disney animated feature "Bambi", died Friday, …
-
No, 2016 wasn't the worst year for celebrity deaths -- and we'll prove it
There's been much hand-wringing about 2016 killing off so many of our beloved celebrities: Bowie. …
-
Entertainment in 2016: A look back
As the year comes to a close, there's no shortage of attempts to identify the people, programs and …
-
Mormon Tabernacle Choir member quits, refuses to sing for Trump
Another member of a group selected to perform at Donald Trump's inauguration is protesting.Jan …
-
Independence Bowl Fun Day
Today they kicked the game off in the right way with a pep rally and parade celebrating both teams …
-
New Orleans 31, Tampa Bay 24
-
Vanderbilt and NC State practice in Shreveport Bossier
Vanderbilt and NC State both went through their first practices here in Shreveport in preps for …
-
Louisiana Tech defeats Navy 48-45 in Armed Forces Bowl
Jonathan Barnes' 32-yard field goal as time expired to give Louisiana Tech the storybook ending it …
-
Cowboys clinch #1 seed
With a little help from the Philadelphia Eagles, the Dallas Cowboys have clinched the NFC East …
-
Vanderbilt and N.C. State arrive in Shreveport
We are less than four days from kickoff of the 2016 Independence Bowl between North Carolina State…
-
Bayou Classic's Battle of the Bands: Watch the full battle
-
Southern expecting big turnout for Bayou Classic
Southern said the only tickets that are left are in the 600 level and terrace.
-
Warhawks halted at Appalachian State
Appalachian State totaled 637 offensive yards on Saturday, including 429 on the ground, as the host…
-
Southern University faces 5 years of probation, other penalties from NCAA
Southern University is being penalized with five years of probation and vacating of records by the …
-
Several high school football playoff games moved to Thursday
With the threat of inclement weather on Friday, a number of area high schools have rescheduled …
-
With help of 21 Warhawk turnovers, Grambling Lady Tigers defeat ULM 59-54
MONROE -- 21 turnovers by the Warhawks were the difference in Grambling's 59-54 win over Coach Jeff…
