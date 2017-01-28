Don't Miss
-
Watch FOX Live
Watch FOX Primetime Live on all devices!
-
The Big Game
Catch up on the latest surrounding the biggest game of the year!
-
Hidden History
Celebrating Black History with Moments of Hidden History
-
Election HQ
Statewide and National Election News just a click away!
-
Hometown Heroes
Know someone who should be recognized for community leadership? Nominate today!
-
Cenla Jobs Network
Looking for the latest job openings in Cenla?
-
Your Home Network
Everything to know about the place you call home!
-
iPledgeLA
Pledge to STOP before you text. No text is that important.
-
FOX 48 Outdoors
Get all the information you need about the Outdoors before you ever go outside!
-
Movie Listings
Want to see the latest blockbuster? Check out what's showing in Cenla.
-
Share Your Photos
Share your photos with the CenLANow Community!
-
Connect with CenLANow
Find us on Facebook and Twitter
-
Louisiana's private sector grows in December as unemployment falls
-
Homelessness in Louisiana declines 68 percent since 2009
Homelessness in Louisiana has declined 68 percent over the past seven years according to HUD's …
-
Use 511LA.org to track road conditions
-
Fournette returns to Louisiana, falks NFL future
Former LSU star running back Leonard Fournette returned to his alma mater, St Augustine High …
-
LSU hopes to have new tiger by August
LSU's attending veterinarian, David Baker, is continuing to search for Mike VII.
-
Pope blesses Louisiana project to support trafficking victims
A delegation from the U.S. state of Louisiana was among the special guests meeting with Pope …
-
Trump defends executive order concerning extreme vetting
President Donald Trump insisted Sunday his travel ban on certain Muslim-majority nations would …
-
What it's like in the 7 countries on Trump's travel ban list
Trump's executive order on immigration bars citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from …
-
How many terror attacks have refugees carried out in the United States? None.
Donald Trump first introduced the idea of a Muslim travel ban in December 2015, shortly after Syed …
-
Myanmar government adviser shot dead at airport
A government legal adviser to Aung San Suu Kyi's government and prominent voice for religious …
-
These companies wouldn't exist if it weren't for immigrants
Apple, eBay and Oracle are among the companies built by first- or second-generation Americans from …
-
How Trump's travel ban affects green card holders and dual citizens
President Donald Trump's immigration executive order set off mass confusion at airports and even …
-
'Hamilton' actresses to sing at Super Bowl
Look around, look around because Angelica, Eliza... and Peggy are going to the Super Bowl.Renee …
-
Actor John Hurt of 'Elephant Man,' 'Midnight Express' and 'Alien' dies at 77
Actor John Hurt, the gravelly voiced British actor who garnered Oscar nominations for his roles in …
-
'Hamilton' tickets used as lure in massive Ponzi scheme
A ticket selling scam featuring the Broadway hit "Hamilton" -- where resold tickets can go for …
-
Legendary British actor John Hurt dead at 77
Actor John Hurt, the gravelly voiced British actor who garnered Oscar nominations for his roles in …
-
Taylor Swift, Zayn Malik drop new music video
Taylor Swift is back!Swift dropped her latest music video for "I Don't Want To Live Forever" at …
-
Selena Gomez shares '13 Reasons Why' sneak peek
She never appears on screen, but Selena Gomez still has good reason to be touting her new Netflix …
-
Johnny Jones offers apology to LSU Fans
After LSU's 35-point home loss at the hands of the 25th-ranked Florida Gators, Tigers head coach …
-
LSU falls to #25 Florida, 106-71
The Florida Gators posted a building record-tying 19 three-pointers in scoring a 106-71 win over …
-
LSU Tigers show off at the Senior Bowl
Four former LSU Tigers had their first tryout in front of their soon-to-be head coaches at the …
-
Fournette returns to Louisiana, falks NFL future
Former LSU star running back Leonard Fournette returned to his alma mater, St Augustine High …
-
LSU hopes to have new tiger by August
LSU's attending veterinarian, David Baker, is continuing to search for Mike VII.
-
LSU baseball adds another top five preseason ranking
D1Baseball released its preseason rankings for College Baseball's 2017 season, and the Southeastern…
-
Bayou Classic's Battle of the Bands: Watch the full battle
-
Southern expecting big turnout for Bayou Classic
Southern said the only tickets that are left are in the 600 level and terrace.
-
Warhawks halted at Appalachian State
Appalachian State totaled 637 offensive yards on Saturday, including 429 on the ground, as the host…
-
Southern University faces 5 years of probation, other penalties from NCAA
Southern University is being penalized with five years of probation and vacating of records by the …
-
Several high school football playoff games moved to Thursday
With the threat of inclement weather on Friday, a number of area high schools have rescheduled …
-
With help of 21 Warhawk turnovers, Grambling Lady Tigers defeat ULM 59-54
MONROE -- 21 turnovers by the Warhawks were the difference in Grambling's 59-54 win over Coach Jeff…
Now Loading......