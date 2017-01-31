Don't Miss
-
Watch FOX Live
Watch FOX Primetime Live on all devices!
-
The Big Game
Catch up on the latest surrounding the biggest game of the year!
-
Hidden History
Celebrating Black History with Moments of Hidden History
-
Election HQ
Statewide and National Election News just a click away!
-
Hometown Heroes
Know someone who should be recognized for community leadership? Nominate today!
-
Cenla Jobs Network
Looking for the latest job openings in Cenla?
-
Your Home Network
Everything to know about the place you call home!
-
iPledgeLA
Pledge to STOP before you text. No text is that important.
-
FOX 48 Outdoors
Get all the information you need about the Outdoors before you ever go outside!
-
Movie Listings
Want to see the latest blockbuster? Check out what's showing in Cenla.
-
Share Your Photos
Share your photos with the CenLANow Community!
-
Connect with CenLANow
Find us on Facebook and Twitter
-
Louisiana's private sector grows in December as unemployment falls
-
Homelessness in Louisiana declines 68 percent since 2009
Homelessness in Louisiana has declined 68 percent over the past seven years according to HUD's …
-
Use 511LA.org to track road conditions
-
Fournette returns to Louisiana, falks NFL future
Former LSU star running back Leonard Fournette returned to his alma mater, St Augustine High …
-
LSU hopes to have new tiger by August
LSU's attending veterinarian, David Baker, is continuing to search for Mike VII.
-
Pope blesses Louisiana project to support trafficking victims
A delegation from the U.S. state of Louisiana was among the special guests meeting with Pope …
-
Could Fed rate hikes come back to haunt Trump?
Donald Trump criticized Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen throughout the presidential campaign. He…
-
Tokyo 2020 medals to be made from recycled cellphones
Olympic and Paralympic Games have traditionally always been about gold, silver and bronze, but …
-
Democrats boycott Pruitt's EPA confirmation hearing
All ten Democrats on the Senate committee tasked with considering President Donald Trump's pick to …
-
Apple considering legal action over Trump's travel ban
Apple could be the next big tech company to take legal action against President Trump's travel …
-
2,000 years later, scientists finally know what's in these charred Roman scrolls
For over two millennia, scrolls from the ancient Roman town of Herculaneum eluded analysis. Left …
-
Joe, Jill Biden launch The Biden Foundation
Joe and Jill Biden launched The Biden Foundation on Wednesday, telling supporters in a video that …
-
Alan Thicke's son shares memory of last good-bye
Alan Thicke's son is sharing his memories of the last moments of his famous father's life.Carter …
-
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West get into children's fashion
Now your kids can be decked out like the Kardashian West children.Kim Kardashian West and her …
-
Pharrell Williams, wife welcome triplets
Pharrell Williams and wife Helen Lasichanh are celebrating some happy news.The pair has welcomed …
-
GLAAD Media Awards nominees announced
The GLAAD Media Awards nominations include plentiful amounts of praise for television but the same …
-
Peter Capaldi to leave 'Doctor Who'
It's time to bid farewell to another Time Lord."Doctor Who" star Peter Capaldi has announced he'll …
-
Ben Affleck backs out of directing 'Batman' film
Ben Affleck will still be under the cowl, but not behind the camera.The actor, who plays Warner …
-
Johnny Jones offers apology to LSU Fans
After LSU's 35-point home loss at the hands of the 25th-ranked Florida Gators, Tigers head coach …
-
LSU falls to #25 Florida, 106-71
The Florida Gators posted a building record-tying 19 three-pointers in scoring a 106-71 win over …
-
LSU Tigers show off at the Senior Bowl
Four former LSU Tigers had their first tryout in front of their soon-to-be head coaches at the …
-
Fournette returns to Louisiana, falks NFL future
Former LSU star running back Leonard Fournette returned to his alma mater, St Augustine High …
-
LSU hopes to have new tiger by August
LSU's attending veterinarian, David Baker, is continuing to search for Mike VII.
-
LSU baseball adds another top five preseason ranking
D1Baseball released its preseason rankings for College Baseball's 2017 season, and the Southeastern…
-
Bayou Classic's Battle of the Bands: Watch the full battle
-
Southern expecting big turnout for Bayou Classic
Southern said the only tickets that are left are in the 600 level and terrace.
-
Warhawks halted at Appalachian State
Appalachian State totaled 637 offensive yards on Saturday, including 429 on the ground, as the host…
-
Southern University faces 5 years of probation, other penalties from NCAA
Southern University is being penalized with five years of probation and vacating of records by the …
-
Several high school football playoff games moved to Thursday
With the threat of inclement weather on Friday, a number of area high schools have rescheduled …
-
With help of 21 Warhawk turnovers, Grambling Lady Tigers defeat ULM 59-54
MONROE -- 21 turnovers by the Warhawks were the difference in Grambling's 59-54 win over Coach Jeff…
Now Loading......